LA Lakers Could Acquire Jimmy Butler For Four Players In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

After they were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star small forward Jimmy Butler and his future with the Miami Heat. When the season is officially over, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald revealed that Butler is expected to demand a four-year, maximum salary contract extension from the Heat. The Heat may still view Butler as their main guy but with how he performed in the postseason, it remains a big question mark if they are willing to give him another huge payday this summer.