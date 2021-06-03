Trending Stories
LA Lakers Could Acquire Jimmy Butler For Four Players In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Jimmy Butler planning to attack the basket
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After they were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star small forward Jimmy Butler and his future with the Miami Heat. When the season is officially over, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald revealed that Butler is expected to demand a four-year, maximum salary contract extension from the Heat. The Heat may still view Butler as their main guy but with how he performed in the postseason, it remains a big question mark if they are willing to give him another huge payday this summer.

Jimmy Butler To LA Lakers

Jimmy Butler guarding LeBron James
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

If they fail to reach an agreement regarding a contract extension, there's a huge possibility for Butler and the Heat to part ways in the 2021 offseason. If he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding Butler to their roster. According to Lee Tran of Fadeaway World, among the potential suitors of Butler on the trade market is the Los Angeles Lakers.

Proposed Trade Package To Acquire Jimmy Butler

Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Kyle Kuzma going to the Lakers' bench
Gettyimages | Harry How

The Lakers are still trying to keep their title hopes alive, but if they suffer the same fate as the Heat, they are expected to aggressively pursue a third superstar this summer. As Tran noted, the Lakers would be a "solid trade partner" for the Heat if they decide to move Butler. In the proposed trade scenario by Tran, the Lakers would send a package that includes Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucker, Alex Caruso, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Heat in exchange for Butler.

Before pushing through with the trade, the Lakers would first need to convince THT and Caruso to agree to a sign-and-trade deal to Miami.

Jimmy Butler's On-Court Impact On Lakers

Trading all those players for Butler should be a no-brainer for the Lakers, especially if they are serious about maximizing the championship window of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Despite his underwhelming performance in the playoffs, Butler would still be an incredible addition to the Purple and Gold.

He would give them a very reliable third-scoring option behind James and Davis, as well as a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, lockdown defender, and floor-spacer. This season, he averaged 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 49.7 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Lakers Finally Create Their Own 'Big Three'

The successful acquisition of Butler would enable the Lakers to fulfill their dream of forming a "Big Three" with James and Davis. The Lakers may have won an NBA championship title with just the duo of James and Davis, but with the emergence of powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, they must be aware that they need more star power on their roster in order to have a realistic chance of capturing another Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Having Butler on their side would give the Lakers a player who could step up and take charge of their offense when James and Davis need to rest or suffer an injury.

