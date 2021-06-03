Rebel Wilson 'Inspirational' With Swimsuit Weight Loss Photos

Rebel Wilson is being deemed a straight-up inspiration as swimsuit photos showing her 70-pound weight loss go viral. The 41-year-old actress, last fall raching her goal weight of 165 pounds, has continued her 2020 "year of health" into 2021, with recent snaps on her Instagram bringing in major beach energy. Rebel, who has been joking that she wants to move to Florida, this month posted right from the sunny state's shores, and her itty-bitty swimwear has been showing off her massive weight loss. See what the fuss is about below.