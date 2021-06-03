Rebel Wilson 'Inspirational' With Swimsuit Weight Loss Photos

Scroll for the photos. Rebel, who went on Instagram Live last year and revealed "mindful" eating and enjoying no-cost walks, updated confidently and in a short-sleeved, classic, and plunging black bathing suit as she posed on sands. The Pooch Perfect star, who once played Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect, also wore stylish Givenchy slides and cat-eye shades, plus a chic blue sunhat.

"Pal Beach-ing. I think I wanna move to Florida," Rebel captioned her photo. Over 675,000 likes have been left, many from fans floored by the star's progress.