Rebel Wilson 'Inspirational' With Swimsuit Weight Loss Photos

Rebel Wilson sweater selfie
RebelWilson/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Rebel Wilson is being deemed a straight-up inspiration as swimsuit photos showing her 70-pound weight loss go viral. The 41-year-old actress, last fall raching her goal weight of 165 pounds, has continued her 2020 "year of health" into 2021, with recent snaps on her Instagram bringing in major beach energy. Rebel, who has been joking that she wants to move to Florida, this month posted right from the sunny state's shores, and her itty-bitty swimwear has been showing off her massive weight loss. See what the fuss is about below.

Not Quite The Same As Before

Rebel Wilson in skirt suit
Shutterstock | 1486838

Scroll for the photos. Rebel, who went on Instagram Live last year and revealed "mindful" eating and enjoying no-cost walks, updated confidently and in a short-sleeved, classic, and plunging black bathing suit as she posed on sands. The Pooch Perfect star, who once played Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect, also wore stylish Givenchy slides and cat-eye shades, plus a chic blue sunhat.

"Pal Beach-ing. I think I wanna move to Florida," Rebel captioned her photo. Over 675,000 likes have been left, many from fans floored by the star's progress.

Scroll For More Photos

Rebel Wilson on the beach
RebelWilson/Instagram

Rebel, who has admitted that food is still tricky - she confessed turning to chocolate after a hard day's filming last year - now sees users praising her, but not objectifying her.

"Unbelievable transformation. Until you've gone through one, you truly don't know how hard it is. Fantastic Rebel. Keep inspiring," one comment reads. Another fan told the Aussie: "Wow, so so so so so so so amazing. You deserve to be incredibly proud of your dedication." Keep scrolling for more photos.

Getting Called Pamela Anderson

Fans were quick to come in with jokes, although they were heavily peppered with compliments. One mentioned legendary swimwear face and actress Pamela Anderson, telling Wilson: "Move over Pam Anderson, we got a new Baywatch babe! Yaassss gurl!"

Rebel lost her weight via the Mayr Method Diet, one including high protein as she also trained seven days a week with trainer Jono Castano. In November 2020, she reported getting up "super early 3 times (6am)" to go on hikes, saying she felt "proud" of herself.

People Treating Her Differently

Also revealed was Rebel claiming that she's treated differently now she's much slimmer. “I think what’s been really interesting to me is how other people treat you,” she said.

“Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you. And now that I’m in a good shape, like, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I was like, ‘Is this what other people experienced all the time?'”

The actress' post yesterday also gained a like from actress and eating disorder survivor Lily Collins.

