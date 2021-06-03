Complaints After Kelly Ripa Gets 'Awfully Close' To Ryan Seacrest

Viewers to Live! With Kelly and Ryan this week have found something to complain about. Despite good news being behind hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest getting "awfully close," per 50-year-old Kelly's words, fans of the syndicated talk show still managed to grumble. Turns out, the series Kelly has starred on since 2001 may have taken its social distancing measures too seriously for some. In short, Kelly and Ryan no longer being six feet apart comes as Kelly was forced to do just this - with her own husband.