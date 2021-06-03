'One Piece' Chapter 1015 Spoilers: Straw Hat Alliance Regains Will To Fight After Hearing Luffy's Message

One Piece Chapter 1015 is yet to be officially released but spoilers have already started surfacing on the web. According to Reddit, the upcoming chapter of the One Piece manga will feature the Straw Hat Pirates alliance regaining their will to fight after hearing the message of their leader, Monkey D. Luffy. It is also set to show several epic battles involving Straw Hat Pirates cook Vinsmoke Sanji, Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague, Kid Pirates captain Eustass "Captain" Kid, Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law, and Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin.