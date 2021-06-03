Trending Stories
'One Piece' Chapter 1015 Spoilers: Straw Hat Alliance Regains Will To Fight After Hearing Luffy's Message

Luffy, Sanji, and Zoro preparing to fight
Flickr | NMH.illusion
Anime & Manga
JB Baruelo

 One Piece Chapter 1015 is yet to be officially released but spoilers have already started surfacing on the web. According to Reddit, the upcoming chapter of the One Piece manga will feature the Straw Hat Pirates alliance regaining their will to fight after hearing the message of their leader, Monkey D. Luffy. It is also set to show several epic battles involving Straw Hat Pirates cook Vinsmoke Sanji, Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague, Kid Pirates captain Eustass "Captain" Kid, Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law, and Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin.

Luffy Is Alive

Luffy action figure
Shutterstock | 2623078

Everyone on the island of Onigashima was shocked when they learned that Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido defeated Luffy in their battle. Some members of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance started having doubts if they still have a chance to win the war. Luckily, One Piece Chapter 1015 would reveal that Luffy is still alive.

After sinking into the sea, Luffy will be saved by the members of the Heart Pirates. Using one of his abilities, Luffy will contact the Heart Pirates and ask them to save him.

Luffy Asks Momonosuke To Deliver A Message

Straw Hat Pirates going on an adventure
tofoli.douglas | Flickr

Luffy will also communicate with Kozuki Momonosuke using mental telepathy, asking him to deliver his message to all of their allies. With the help of the frog "Mary," Momonosuke will announce on the entire island of Onigashima that Luffy is still alive and will rejoin them in the fight as soon as possible.

Upon hearing Momonosuke's announcement, the members of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance will immediately regain their will to fight. All of Luffy's crew, the samurais, and the minks will be seen having smiles on their faces after learning that Luffy is okay.

Sanji Versus Queen

Sanji action figure
Shutterstock | 2111942

One Piece Chapter 1015 will also feature the epic battle between Sanji and Queen. Sanji arrives at a perfect time, as Queen and Charlotte Perospero are about to kill Tony Tony Chopper. Sanji will enter the scene and kick Queen's mouth.

He would follow up his kick with one of his newest moves, "Rotisserie," to spin Queen's neck around his body. The spin will help Sanji and Chopper block Perospero's candy arrows. While spinning uncontrollably, Queen will also hit Perospero unintentionally, blowing him away. Sanji will ask Chopper to heal Roronoa Zoro and let him deal with Queen all by himself.

Kid And Law Join Forces Against Big Mom

The upcoming chapter of One Piece will also show Law arriving at the exact location where Big Mom and Kid are fighting. Law tells Kid to temporarily set aside their rivalries and join forces against their common enemy. It may look like they are losing the war but after spending some time with Luffy, Law starts to feel that they can count on the Straw Hat Pirates captain to do something.

Meanwhile, after failing to capture Momonosuke, Kaido will faces his daughter Yamato. Before fighting him, Yamato tells Kaido that she's officially cutting ties with him.

