'One Piece' Chapter 1015 Spoilers: Straw Hat Alliance Regains Will To Fight After Hearing Luffy's Message

Everyone on the island of Onigashima was shocked when they learned that Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido defeated Luffy in their battle. Some members of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance started having doubts if they still have a chance to win the war. Luckily, One Piece Chapter 1015 would reveal that Luffy is still alive.

After sinking into the sea, Luffy will be saved by the members of the Heart Pirates. Using one of his abilities, Luffy will contact the Heart Pirates and ask them to save him.