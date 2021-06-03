Kate Beckinsale Serves Up Style In Snakeskin-Print Leggings

Actress Kate Beckinsale frequently shares the spotlight on her Instagram page with various four-legged friends. Most frequently, she stars in silly videos alongside her cat, but she occasionally includes other adorable creatures, such as the one that appeared in her most recent share.

She stunned her 4.7 million followers with a shot in which she was strutting her stuff down a hallway with a Pomeranian scooped up in one arm and a bag in the other, showing off her sleek physique in an eye-catching ensemble.