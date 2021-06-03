Trending Stories
Kate Beckinsale Serves Up Style In Snakeskin-Print Leggings

Kate Beckinsale stuns on the red carpet.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Actress Kate Beckinsale frequently shares the spotlight on her Instagram page with various four-legged friends. Most frequently, she stars in silly videos alongside her cat, but she occasionally includes other adorable creatures, such as the one that appeared in her most recent share.

She stunned her 4.7 million followers with a shot in which she was strutting her stuff down a hallway with a Pomeranian scooped up in one arm and a bag in the other, showing off her sleek physique in an eye-catching ensemble. 

Glam Goddess

Kate Beckinsale stuns in a white turtleneck
Instagram | Kate Beckinsale

Kate tagged actor Andre Hyland in the caption, telling the multi-talented entertainer that it was his move next. 

The hallway Kate strutted down appeared to be a relatively generic hotel-type building, with dark gray paneled walls and a set of white double doors visible to her left. A sconce on the wall illuminated the space, and the carpet beneath her feet had an eye-catching pattern. Despite all the details in her surroundings, though, all the attention remained on Kate in her stunning ensemble.

Crop Top Queen

She kept things simple yet sexy, layering a black crop top over a white sports bra for a two-tone look. The garment featured thick straps that extended over her shoulders, leaving her toned arms bare. 

She paired the crop top with high-waisted snakeskin-print leggings that made a major style statement. The leggings had a figure-hugging silhouette, and clung to Kate's slim legs before disappearing into a pair of knee-high black boots.

Sexy In Snakeskin

She finished off the look with a few additional accessories, including a large black bag with metal hardware that she swung by her side. She also had on a pair of black sunglasses, despite being indoors.

Kate's long brunette locks had been swept up into a messy up-do, which placed even more attention on her flawless features, although they were partially obscured by her choice of eyewear. She had a half-smile on her face as she made her way down the hallway in the eye-catching photo.

Natural Stunner

Her fans loved the cheeky share, and it racked up over 28,100 likes within just one hour, including a like from reality television star Lisa Rinna.

"Your legs are the length of my whole body," one fan wrote, mesmerized by her mile-long stems.

Dogs and cats aren't the only animals that co-star alongside Kate in her pictures and videos clips. Back in April 2021, as The Inquisitr reported, she celebrated Easter alongside some adorable baby kangaroos, and made sure to document the experience for her Instagram followers to enjoy.

