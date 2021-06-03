Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Rocks '90s Vibes In Latest Instagram Share

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a duo of snaps that threw things back to the '90s. She even referenced the decade in her simple caption, and various elements of her ensemble included vintage-inspired trends from the decade.

The snaps were captured by Michigan-based photographer Erika Christine, whose Instagram page Hailie made sure to tag in the first slide. The photos were taken outdoors, and Hailie was illuminated by the natural light, looking absolutely stunning.