Trending Stories
US Politics

Joe Biden Administration Is Looking To Remove Anthony Fauci After Email Release, Reporter Says

US Politics

Tucker Carlson Appears To Almost Praise Segregation

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Celebrities

Britney Spears' 'Yellow' Swimwear Announcement Challenged By Instagram

Celebrities

Ariel Winter Looks Unimpressed In Spaghetti-Strap Dinner Dress

Animal

Salpa Maggiore: Mysterious Translucent Fish Identified

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Rocks '90s Vibes In Latest Instagram Share

Hailie Jade takes a selfie in a pink headband and ribbed white top.
Instagram | Hailie Jade
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a duo of snaps that threw things back to the '90s. She even referenced the decade in her simple caption, and various elements of her ensemble included vintage-inspired trends from the decade.

The snaps were captured by Michigan-based photographer Erika Christine, whose Instagram page Hailie made sure to tag in the first slide. The photos were taken outdoors, and Hailie was illuminated by the natural light, looking absolutely stunning.

90s Baby

Hailie Jade rocks a neon yellow shirt and captures a selfie.
Instagram | Hailie Jade

Hailie's ensemble started with a simple top crafted from a delicate white knit fabric. The garment had a scooped neckline and thin spaghetti straps that extended over her shoulders. In the first shot, one strap was sliding down slightly, adding an effortless vibe to the pose. The top had eyelet details that added a bit of visual interest to the piece.

She layered an oversized light denim jean jacket over the tank, although she allowed the jacket to slide down her arms so that her shoulders remained bare.

Bandana Vibes

Hailie paired the look with a few accessories, including a pair of small gold earrings and a printed bandana. Her brunette locks were styled in a flirty blow-out, with strands remaining loose to frame her face and the rest tumbling down her back and shoulder.

Her gaze was lowered in the first shot, a radiant smile spreading across her features as the photo was taken. She was seated on a flight of stairs with a railing visible to her right, greenery winding along the wall and railing to add a burst of color to the shot.

Oversized Jean Jacket

In the second photo she stood, showing off a bit more of her look. She paired the revealing top with black pants that had a subtle white pinstripe pattern and a boot-cut silhouette. She also rocked a pair of black strappy sandals with chunky heels and a platform base, serving up some major '90s vibes. 

Hailie also incorporated a few more accessories, carrying a pair of sunglasses in one hand and holding a simple black leather bag in the other as she glanced over her shoulder at the camera.

Flawless Beauty

Her fans couldn't get enough, and the post racked up over 85,400 likes within six hours of going live.

"Love this look!" one fan wrote.

"How do you find your locations to shoot?! Your backgrounds are always so perfect!" another follower chimed in.

"Wow," a third added simply ,followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Just a few weeks ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hailie used her Instagram page as a bit of a sartorial sounding board, asking her fans their opinions on two different looks, a casual denim shorts and yellow bikini top ensemble, and a more formal white pants with blush pink strapless top look.

Latest Headlines

Britney Spears' 'Yellow' Swimwear Announcement Challenged By Instagram

June 3, 2021

Thursday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Finn Puts The Pressure On Peter

June 2, 2021

Kylie Jenner Announces 'Kylie Baby' Brand With Bathtime Snap

June 2, 2021

Nicole Scherzinger Offers Unexpected Workout Tip In Tight Leggings

June 2, 2021

Ariel Winter Looks Unimpressed In Spaghetti-Strap Dinner Dress

June 2, 2021

Carrie Underwood Stuns In Leaf Leggings With A Helpful Attitude

June 2, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.