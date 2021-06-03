Britney Spears' 'Yellow' Swimwear Announcement Challenged By Instagram

Britney Spears yesterday faced a tough crowd, one willing to correct the 39-year-old over her "yellow" swimwear look. Posting for her 30 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, the princess of pop shared revealing snaps of herself in a loud neon look paired with faux fur and boots, but the comments section was less fussed about the snazzy getup and more-focused on Britney's choice of caption. Spears, who went a little cheeky as she talked about showing her backside on Instagram, is now getting served by her usually-adoring fanbase. See why below.