Britney Spears' 'Yellow' Swimwear Announcement Challenged By Instagram

Britney Spears close up
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears yesterday faced a tough crowd, one willing to correct the 39-year-old over her "yellow" swimwear look. Posting for her 30 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, the princess of pop shared revealing snaps of herself in a loud neon look paired with faux fur and boots, but the comments section was less fussed about the snazzy getup and more-focused on Britney's choice of caption. Spears, who went a little cheeky as she talked about showing her backside on Instagram, is now getting served by her usually-adoring fanbase. See why below.

Announcing 'Yellow'

Britney Spears in sheer shirt
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Britney, known for shouting out colors and making 2021 headlines for going "RED" as she wore edgy sheer black, was here injecting a much brighter hue. The Grammy winner's photos showed her posing against a white backdrop and popping against it in a plunging and electric-citrus swimsuit, one the blonde had paired with a fluffy black jacket and knee-high white boots.

Sharing front and back views, Britney took to her caption with a little humor and her usual pumped-up energy.

See The Photos!

Britney Spears in swimsuit and boots
BritneySpears/Instagram

Addressing fans, the blonde (now rocking pink hair) wrote: "YELLOW 💛💛💛 !!!! I know ... pix are a little blurry but my phone kept moving around soooo that’s why 😂😂😂 !!!!"

" I took these yesterday for fun 💚💚💚 ... I never show my -ss on Instagram and no ... I'm not wearing a thong 😳😳😳 !!!! Oh well ... here's my -ss ladies and gents 🍑🍑🍑 !!!! Enjoy 😜😜😜😉😉😉 !!!!" she added.

Racking up over 970 likes was a fan writing: "That's green, babe x." Swipe for the gallery below - scroll for more photos.

Green Or Yellow?

Britney Spears in swimsuit and boots
BritneySpears/Instagram

Fans, always prepared to pick apart the singer's Instagram posts, are now debating the color of her outfit. "I see green too," one wrote, although another disagreed, calling it "Green Yellow to be exact."

"I’m literally colour blind so I’ll take your word for it xoxo," a third added, with one fan stating: "My thoughts exactly" as they responded to the original comment.

One color that definitely didn't get debated in May was Britney's pink hair, one that's still going strong in June. See her announcement below.

Pink 'Is Hot'

Last month and making major headlines for doing so, Spears updated to debut her take on the pandemic's biggest pink hair trend. Initially posting in a green-metallic catsuit, the star returned in a leopard-print bodysuit, telling fans:

"No this is not a hair commercial 🙅🏼‍♀️ … it’s the first time I’ve colored all of my hair a bright color so f-ck it … I did as many hair flips that I could 😳😳😳 !!!! Pink is hot if I do say so myself."

Britney added that she felt like actress Bella Thorne's "twin" with pink hair.

