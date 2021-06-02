Kylie Jenner Announces 'Kylie Baby' Brand With Bathtime Snap

Trending Stories
Kylie Jenner holding Stormi outdoors
KylieJenner/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kylie Jenner is officially expanding her empire. The 23-year-old reality star and makeup mogul, last month sending Twitter into a frenzy as a verified Kylie Baby account appeared on Instagram, today confirmed the rumors are true, posting for her 235 million followers and announcing the launch of her Kylie Baby brand. Kylie, who broke the platform's records with the 2018 arrival of daughter Stormi Webster, proudly showcased her little girl in the announcement photo, one that came with an apt "bath time" caption. See the details below.

Roll On, Kylie Baby

Kylie Jenner holding Stormi outdoors
KylieJenner/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Kylie, who never announced her pregnancy and redefined her spoiled girl image upon becoming a first-time mother three years ago, offered no details as she posted an adorable photo of Stormi all curly-haired and in her bath. Kylie shares her 3-year-old with 29-year-old "Astroworld" rapper and now-ex Travis Scott.

Stormi, now a bonafide sensation via her famous mother, was seen shot close up, bright-eyed, and with bubbly water running down her face. "Bath time with @kyliebaby," the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star captioned her shot.

Filed The Trademarks In 2019

Kylie Jenner holding Stormi on grass
KylieJenner/Instagram

Kylie, whose $900 million empire is largely thanks to 2015-founded Kylie Cosmetics and 2019-founded Kylie Skin brand, made headlines back in 2019 for aggressively filing for baby-centric trademarks. 

"Kylie Baby," and "Kylie Baby By Kylie Jenner" were on the list as the May 9, 2019-filed patents included clothing, bedding, strollers, furniture, and diapers. "But hidden in the trademark is another huge revelation: It looks like Kylie could be launching a baby cosmetics line. The filing covers moisturizers, lotions, creams, cleansers, serums, facial oils, bubble bath, baby powder, shampoo, conditioner, hair styling preparations," Refinery29 reports.

Racking Up Followers

Kylie Jenner and Stormi selfie
KylieJenner/Instagram

Kylie Baby, an Instagram account that remains blank and has yet to post, has nonetheless acquired quite the following, with over 300,000 now subscribed and awaiting an update. Kylie, who initially appeared cautious when it came to sharing photos of her little girl, has since blossomed into the proud Insta-mother, recently sharing driveway snaps of herself and Stormi, now growing up fast.

Kylie has also used Stormi in promos for her skincare brand, even releasing a STORMI collab with her best-selling Kylie Cosmetics line.

Opening Up On Motherhood

The youngest KarJenner is fresh from an interview seeing her touch on motherhood. Speaking to Tmrw last month, the Lip Kit queen revealed:

“Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me,” adding: “I’ve grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I’m trying to be the best person I can possibly be.

Kylie and Travis split in 2019. The former couple continues to co-parent Stormi. Fresh off the press is Kylie denying that she's back with her baby daddy and in an "open relationship."

