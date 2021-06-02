Kylie Jenner Announces 'Kylie Baby' Brand With Bathtime Snap

Kylie Jenner is officially expanding her empire. The 23-year-old reality star and makeup mogul, last month sending Twitter into a frenzy as a verified Kylie Baby account appeared on Instagram, today confirmed the rumors are true, posting for her 235 million followers and announcing the launch of her Kylie Baby brand. Kylie, who broke the platform's records with the 2018 arrival of daughter Stormi Webster, proudly showcased her little girl in the announcement photo, one that came with an apt "bath time" caption. See the details below.