This week has been a wild one on General Hospital and spoilers for Thursday's episode tease it'll be an epic one. For the past week, viewers have been waiting to see the context of the massive fall Peter would take. Now, it seems the actual fall is coming and Finn may be involved.

During Wednesday's episode of General Hospital, Maxie shredded Peter. She convinced him that the fake nurse took baby Louise and she recorded him admitting many of his crimes.