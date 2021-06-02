Carrie Underwood Stuns In Leaf Leggings With A Helpful Attitude

Carrie Underwood is showing she can always be relied on for a little dose of reality. The 38-year-old country superstar and fitness icon, whose Fit52 app centers around not setting unrealistic goals, has appeared in a promo photo for her brand, one the "Southbound" singer founded in March 2020 and amid the release of her Find Your Path diet and exercise book. Fit52, so popular, fans this year begged for an Android release after an Apple-only period, doesn't always feature Carrie, but when it does, she's adored. See why below.