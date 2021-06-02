Trending Stories
Carrie Underwood Stuns In Leaf Leggings With A Helpful Attitude

Carrie Underwood smiles close up
CarrieUnderwood/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Carrie Underwood is showing she can always be relied on for a little dose of reality. The 38-year-old country superstar and fitness icon, whose Fit52 app centers around not setting unrealistic goals, has appeared in a promo photo for her brand, one the "Southbound" singer founded in March 2020 and amid the release of her Find Your Path diet and exercise book. Fit52, so popular, fans this year begged for an Android release after an Apple-only period, doesn't always feature Carrie, but when it does, she's adored. See why below. 

'Half Workouts Still Count'

Carrie Underwood gym selfie
CarrieUnderwood/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Plenty similar fills the Fit52 Instagram, a feed that also brings workout cards (Fit52 is based on a deck of cards), with last year even bringing in Carrie's 2010-husband Mike Fisher for couple's tutorials. 

The CALIA by Carrie founder, this time snapped chilling on a mat and looking beyond beautiful with girly and workout-friendly braids, was showing off her super-toned arms in a gorgeous two-layer tank top, also flaunting the world-famous legs via stylish and periwinkle-and-white leggings with a leaf print.

Keep Scrolling For The Snap

Proving that self-care extends beyond the grueling aspect of some workouts, Carrie and her motivational snap came complete with a caption. Fit52 told its followers:

"Say it with us: Half workouts still count.

🔹 New to fitness?
🔹 Need a quick workout?
🔹 Looking to supplement your training schedule?
🔹 Want to ease into a fitness routine?

Join a Half Path!"

#StayThePath is the hashtag employed by both Carrie's 2015-founded clothing line and her app - but that path can, seemingly, be a half portion. "Half Paths are available for beginner, intermediate, and advanced fitness level," the brand added.

You're Welcome

Fans, who also seem to be keen shoppers of the American Idol OG's best-selling athleisurewear brand, were quick to reply. "That’s all I do at the moment is 1/2 workouts and it is perfect," one said. "I needed to hear this today- thank you!! Such a good reminder!" another added.

The app, which is paid but offers a handsome and generous free trial, was dubbed addictive by one reporter. Monica Chin documented her signup: "When you create your account, Fit52 asks a few questions to indicate how committed and advanced of an exerciser you are."

Works For Everyone

"Based on your answers, you’re assigned to a “Path,” which is a series of video-guided workouts purported to reflect either Carrie’s or Eve’s daily regimen," she added, referencing Underwood's PT, Eve Overland.

Fit52 offers a 14-day free trial. The brand has even openly stated the cost in a fan reply. When the user asked what the price is per day, Fit52 replied: "You choose to pay annually, it works out to about $1 a week!" Carrie has an estimated net worth of $200 million.

