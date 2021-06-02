In a scathing statement released Wednesday, former President Donald Trump ripped into President Joe Biden for reversing his immigration policies.

Trump, who has sought to stay in the public eye since being banned from all major social media platforms, claimed that Biden is responsible for what is being described as a crisis at the United States-Mexico border.

According to Trump, Biden and his allies "inherited the most secure border in history," but then repealed his policies, which led to a record surge in illegal border crossings.