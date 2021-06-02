On Tuesday evening, Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared coronavirus passports and similar public health measures to segregation.
A longtime opponent of mandatory vaccinations and COVID-19 prevention measures, Carlson argued that the United States has changed for the worse amid the pandemic, with officials carrying out unprecedented attacks on citizens' civil liberties.
As reported by Salon, Carlson started his monologue by claiming that before the pandemic, "pretty much everybody agreed that segregation was the worst thing this country ever did," but that is no longer the case.