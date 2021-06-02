Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ayesha Curry Embraces Stretch Marks In Mexico Vacation Snaps

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

US Politics

Tucker Carlson Appears To Almost Praise Segregation

News

Hard On Cash: Can You Really Donate A Testicle And Walk Away With $35,000?

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Uncomfortable While 'Awfully Close' To Ryan Seacrest

US Politics

Donald Trump Shuts Down His Blog After Less Than A Month 

Tucker Carlson Claims Unvaccinated Americans Are Being Discriminated Against In Scathing Monologue

Fox News host Tucker Carlson speaks at a news conference.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

On Tuesday evening, Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared coronavirus passports and similar public health measures to segregation.

A longtime opponent of mandatory vaccinations and COVID-19 prevention measures, Carlson argued that the United States has changed for the worse amid the pandemic, with officials carrying out unprecedented attacks on citizens' civil liberties.

As reported by Salon, Carlson started his monologue by claiming that before the pandemic, "pretty much everybody agreed that segregation was the worst thing this country ever did," but that is no longer the case.

Segregation

Segregation was "completely immoral and wrong," Carlson said, noting that it was shocking to see people who are opposed to racism and other forms of discrimination advocate for restrictions based on whether a person is vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.

"So imagine our confusion today looking out across the country. The very same people -- literally the very same who just the other day said that segregation was immoral -- are now enforcing segregation," the host said.

Carlson then pointed to New York's vaccine passport program as an example what's happening across the country.

New York

Excelsior Pass app is seen on a smartphone screen with a blurred American flag in the background.
Shutterstock | 286203253

New York officials recently implemented a vaccine passport program dubbed the Excelsior Pass. Excelsior passes serve as digital proof of vaccination and have been distributed to New Yorkers, who have to show proof of vaccination in order to enter certain venues and businesses.

"Want to watch the NBA playoffs in person? You had better be vaccinated to do that. Otherwise, the New York Knicks will bar you from Madison Square Garden. You can still go see a baseball game if you want to, but be warned you will be sitting in your own roped-off section," Carlson said.

Medical Jim Crow

Carlson then went on to compare vaccine passports to racist Jim Crow laws, which enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States until 1965.

"Medical Jim Crow has come to America. If we still had water fountains, the unvaccinated would have separate ones."

Carlson appeared to echo Clackamas County, Oregon Commissioner Mark Shull, who made the same comparison just days ago, making national headlines.

The Clackamas County Board of Commissioners stripped Shull of his liaison duties immediately after he made the inappropriate comments. 

Vaccine Passports

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said last week that President Joe Biden's administration is "taking a very close look" at vaccine passports

The DHS later clarified his comments, however, noting that passports would be voluntary and only used to make it easer for Americans to travel abroad.

In response, as Business Insider reported, Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Braun of Indiana and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming introduced a bill that would prevent the government from working with private entities on setting up vaccine passport systems.

Latest Headlines

Tucker Carlson Appears To Almost Praise Segregation

June 2, 2021

Spoilers For Wednesday's 'General Hospital': Portia And Trina Are In Trouble

June 2, 2021

Antony Blinken Says U.S. Will Share 80 Million Coronavirus Vaccine Doses With The World

June 2, 2021

Donald Trump Shuts Down His Blog After Less Than A Month 

June 2, 2021

Donald Trump Slams Former GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock & 'Other RINO Losers'

June 2, 2021

Kelly Ripa Maintains 'Peter Pan' Body In Black Gym Look

June 2, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.