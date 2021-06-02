Segregation was "completely immoral and wrong," Carlson said, noting that it was shocking to see people who are opposed to racism and other forms of discrimination advocate for restrictions based on whether a person is vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.

"So imagine our confusion today looking out across the country. The very same people -- literally the very same who just the other day said that segregation was immoral -- are now enforcing segregation," the host said.

Carlson then pointed to New York's vaccine passport program as an example what's happening across the country.