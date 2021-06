General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday indicate that tensions will be high in Port Charles. For starters, Maxie is facing Peter after delivering baby Louise and handing her over to Brook Lynn. In addition, Cyrus is holed up in Portia's house after being shot, and both the doctor and Trina are in a frightening spot with this.

When Portia arrived home, she found Cyrus hiding there. He demanded she deal with his gunshot wound and unfortunately, Trina arrived home in the midst of all of this.