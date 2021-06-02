Trending Stories
Antony Blinken Says U.S. Will Share 80 Million Coronavirus Vaccine Doses With The World

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Chris J Ratcliffe
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

The United States will share 80 million coronavirus vaccine doses with the world, Secretary of State Tony Blinken confirmed Tuesday.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado, Blinken said that President Joe Biden's administration will soon reveal how it plans to distribute America's vaccine surplus.

Countries across the globe have struggled to vaccinate citizens, largely due to a shortage of vaccine doses, which has caused spikes in COVID-19 cases and allowed new and potentially vaccine-resistant variants of the dangerous virus to develop.

80 Million Doses

Blinken explained that Biden intends to make good on his promise to share U.S.-made vaccines with the rest of the world, according to The Hill.

"I think you heard President Biden a couple of weeks ago announce that we will be making available globally about 80 million vaccine doses that we have access to between now and the end of June. And in the next week or so -- sometime in the next week to two weeks -- we will be announcing the process by which we will distribute those vaccines, what the criteria are, how we will do it."

Distribution

According to Blinken, the vaccines will be distributed through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) mechanism -- which is being directed by the the World Health Organization (WHO) -- and they will be shipped wherever necessary.

The Biden administration, the secretary of state stressed, "will focus on equity, on the equitable distribution of vaccines; we’ll focus on science; we’ll work in coordination with COVAX; and we will distribute vaccines without political requirements of those receiving them."

The Biden administration has already committed to exporting 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Sharing

Biden said last month that the 80 million doses his administration is expected to share with the rest of the world will represent 30 percent of all vaccines produced in the U.S. by the end of June.

"This will be more vaccines than any country has actually shared to date, five times more than any other country. More than Russia and China, which have donated 15 million doses," the president noted at the time.

Critics have urged Biden to share U.S.-made vaccines with other countries, especially Brazil and India, which are still struggling to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Biden Administration 

President Joe Biden delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Pool

The Biden administration has been praised for its rollout of the coronavirus vaccine. 

According to The New York Times, latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that around 168.5 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while about 135.9 million have been fully vaccinated.

Some of the administration's moves have come under fire, however. 

Notably, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' recent announcement that Biden and his allies are "taking a very close look" at vaccine passports encountered strong pushback from GOP lawmakers.

