Antony Blinken Says U.S. Will Share 80 Million Coronavirus Vaccine Doses With The World

The United States will share 80 million coronavirus vaccine doses with the world, Secretary of State Tony Blinken confirmed Tuesday.
Speaking during a joint press conference with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado, Blinken said that President Joe Biden's administration will soon reveal how it plans to distribute America's vaccine surplus.
Countries across the globe have struggled to vaccinate citizens, largely due to a shortage of vaccine doses, which has caused spikes in COVID-19 cases and allowed new and potentially vaccine-resistant variants of the dangerous virus to develop.