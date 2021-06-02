Antony Blinken Says U.S. Will Share 80 Million Coronavirus Vaccine Doses With The World

According to Blinken, the vaccines will be distributed through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) mechanism -- which is being directed by the the World Health Organization (WHO) -- and they will be shipped wherever necessary.

The Biden administration, the secretary of state stressed, "will focus on equity, on the equitable distribution of vaccines; we’ll focus on science; we’ll work in coordination with COVAX; and we will distribute vaccines without political requirements of those receiving them."

The Biden administration has already committed to exporting 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.