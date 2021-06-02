Donald Trump Shuts Down His Blog After Less Than A Month

Former President Donald Trump has permanently shut down his blog on donaldjtrump.com.

Trump used the page to publish statements, reach out to supporters, attack political opponents and endorse Republican politicians across the nation.

As The Independent reported, the blog -- which was meant to be a "place to speak freely and safely" -- was launched less than a month ago.

Links to entries from the blog now display a 404 error and they are under a "news" link, with entries retitled to "Statement by Donald J Trump, 45th President of the United States."