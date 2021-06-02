Trending Stories
Kelly Ripa Maintains 'Peter Pan' Body In Black Gym Look

Kelly Ripa close up
Gettyimages | Kevork Djansezian
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa is keeping her "Peter Pan" body in tip-top shape, even if the clock is technically against her. The 50-year-old daytime talk show host and fitness enthusiast is fresh from celebrating ending 14 months of home-streamed workouts as she reunites with trainer Anna Kaiser, with Wednesday morning seeing Kelly snapped during a power workout. Kelly, who joked about her "Peter Pan" body in 2019 (but also seemed pretty serious), was here peeping the secret behind her flawless figure. Turns out, a little dancing and lunging doesn't hurt.

She Got The Moves

KellyRipa/Instatgram

Scroll for the dancing. Kelly, who trained as a ballerina, posted stories for her 2.9 million Instagram followers today. The former sitcom star was with both pals Blaire Buchanan and Scissor Sisters musician Jake Shears - he'd written: "Keeping up with @kellyripa and @blairebuchanan. I have the choero memory of a goldfish. But I [heart] annakaiserstudios."

The photo showed the threesome power-dancing in an indoor and black-floored studio complete with wall mirrors. Kelly, just about visible, was seen entering a lunge while punching out a power arm.

See Her Bedroom Splits!

The super-fit mom of three, who enjoys runs in Central Park and kicks the day off with a complicated "bullet" coffee, kept it simple in a black tee, matching sweatpants, and crips white sneakers. Kelly was, however, Little Miss Leggings in headline-making home workout videos this past year, ones that have brought the blonde deep-squatting from the bedroom of her $27 million NYC home, plus fully doing the splits just last month.

Kelly even keeps dumbbells under her bed. See her splits below!

'Peter Pan' Body

Kelly Ripa seated indoors
KellyRipa/Instatgram

It was as she opened up to The Cut that Ripa made her humorous reveal. 

"I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do," she told the media outlet, adding: "I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman."

Kelly, who adores micro-foods salads and avocado on toast has even outlined her workouts.

How She Keeps In Shape

Proving that variety is key, Kelly also dished: "I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends. In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous."

Kelly is fresh from celebrating 25 years of marriage to Mark Consuelos. The 1996-wed couple, who often workout together, have delivered power couples yoga moves in the past.

