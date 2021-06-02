Kelly Ripa Maintains 'Peter Pan' Body In Black Gym Look

Kelly Ripa is keeping her "Peter Pan" body in tip-top shape, even if the clock is technically against her. The 50-year-old daytime talk show host and fitness enthusiast is fresh from celebrating ending 14 months of home-streamed workouts as she reunites with trainer Anna Kaiser, with Wednesday morning seeing Kelly snapped during a power workout. Kelly, who joked about her "Peter Pan" body in 2019 (but also seemed pretty serious), was here peeping the secret behind her flawless figure. Turns out, a little dancing and lunging doesn't hurt.