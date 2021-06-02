Donald Trump Slams Former GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock & 'Other RINO Losers'

In a Tuesday appearance on NBC's Meet the Press, former Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock of Virginia criticized former President Donald Trump.

As The Blaze reported, Comstock made a joke at Trump's expense and suggested that GOP lawmakers would gladly distance themselves from the former president if they could.

They cannot do that, however, because Trump remains incredibly popular with conservative voters across the nation.

Comstock made the remarks while discussing Republican senators' rejection of a congressional probe into the the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol.