Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Uncomfortable While 'Awfully Close' To Ryan Seacrest

Celebrities

Ayesha Curry Embraces Stretch Marks In Mexico Vacation Snaps

Basketball

D'Angelo Russell Could Be Traded To Knicks For Immanuel Quickley, Kevin Knox II & Two 1st-Rounders

Basketball

LA Lakers Could Desperately Pursue 'Third Star' If They Suffer Early Playoff Elimination

US Politics

Donald Trump Says He Will Be 'Reinstated' In August, Report Says

Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Fitness Hack In Sheer Dress With Coca-Cola

'Kraken' Lawyer & My Pillow CEO Have Reportedly Convinced Donald Trump He Will Be Reinstated As President

Former President Donald Trump delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman revealed earlier this week that Donald Trump expects to be reinstated as President of the Untied States by August.

Though he left office on January 20 of this year, Trump has not accepted the results of the 2020 presidential election, repeatedly declaring Democrat Joe Biden's victory illegitimate.

Trump maintains that Biden and the Democrats won thanks to widespread electoral fraud, though evidence of that has yet to emerge.

Haberman shared additional details about the former president's "delusional" beliefs on Wednesday.

Powell & Lindell

Lawyer Sidney Powell speaks at a news conference.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer

Haberman said on CNN that infamous "Kraken" lawyer Sidney Powell and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell have convinced Trump he will be reinstated as president by the end of the summer.

"Is Trump regurgitating what he's hearing from Lindell and what he's hearing Sidney Powell say? I think that's what this is," Haberman noted, according to Raw Story.

Both Powell and Lindell have supported Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, with the former filing dozens of lawsuits on behalf of his campaign.

Trump Believes Powell & Lindell

Haberman also reported that Trump believes Powell and Lindell, though advisers have allegedly warned him against focusing on alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election.

"He's been told by a number of advisers that he has to stop focusing on this. It is part of why he is so focused on these quote-unquote audits in Arizona -- and why he's been trying to get them in other states -- because he thinks they're going to overturn the election."

The audits in Arizona and other states, Trump apparently believes, will prove that Biden did not win legitimately. 

Legal Troubles

Haberman said she expects talk of Trump being reinstated as president -- though that will most certainly not happen -- to intensify as investigations into his businesses and members of his family continue.

"I expect it to get more intense the more he is under investigation by the Manhattan district attorney and the state attorney general in New York," The New York Times reporter stressed.

The former commander-in-chief -- who has signaled that he may run for president in 2024 -- appears to be facing an indictment from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s investigation into his business dealings.

QAnon Beliefs 

The bizarre belief that Trump could be reinstated as president is commonplace among adherents of the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon, according to which the former president is secretly fighting a war against "deep state" pedophiles and Satanists.

As The New York Times reported, Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn said at a QAnon-affiliated event this week that a coup should happen in the U.S., with the military taking over the government and appointing Trump as leader.

A coup like the one in Myanmar, Flynn stressed, "should happen here."

Latest Headlines

Kelly Ripa Uncomfortable While 'Awfully Close' To Ryan Seacrest

June 2, 2021

LA Lakers Could Desperately Pursue 'Third Star' If They Suffer Early Playoff Elimination

June 2, 2021

OKC Thunder Could Dump Al Horford To Pelicans For Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe & Draft Picks

June 2, 2021

Warriors Should Strongly Consider Trading James Wiseman For Myles Turner, Per 'Bleacher Report'

June 2, 2021

D'Angelo Russell Could Be Traded To Knicks For Immanuel Quickley, Kevin Knox II & Two 1st-Rounders

June 2, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Fitness Hack In Sheer Dress With Coca-Cola

June 1, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.