'Kraken' Lawyer & My Pillow CEO Have Reportedly Convinced Donald Trump He Will Be Reinstated As President

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman revealed earlier this week that Donald Trump expects to be reinstated as President of the Untied States by August.

Though he left office on January 20 of this year, Trump has not accepted the results of the 2020 presidential election, repeatedly declaring Democrat Joe Biden's victory illegitimate.

Trump maintains that Biden and the Democrats won thanks to widespread electoral fraud, though evidence of that has yet to emerge.

Haberman shared additional details about the former president's "delusional" beliefs on Wednesday.