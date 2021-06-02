Kelly Ripa Uncomfortable While 'Awfully Close' To Ryan Seacrest

Scroll for the video. Kelly, last year revealing the set is quite an ordeal and that nobody is allowed on unless they test negative, didn't need to worry about contracting coronavirus. Alongside Seacrest, the mom of three is all vaxxed-up, with today showing the six-feet-apart rules relaxed.

Kelly, looking beyond stylish in a skin-tight cream pencil skirt, blouse, and stiletto high heels, was seen gingerly approaching the desk she shares with American Idol host Ryan. The humor was up, but seemingly also a few real-life nerves.