Kelly Ripa Uncomfortable While 'Awfully Close' To Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa close up
Gettyimages | Maury Phillips
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa is saying either she or Ryan Seacrest should be "wearing protection" as major changes on Live! With Kelly and Ryan bring her physically closer to her co-host. The 50-year-old talk show queen and her 46-year-old side-kick last year made headlines for ending 180 days of quarantine-set video-streaming - while the pair is back in the studio, they've been majorly social distancing, up until today. On Wednesday, the syndicated talk show shared pre-airing footage of Kelly and Ryan after having received their COVID vaccines, but not everyone was comfortable. Check it out below.

All Vaxxed With Big Change

Kelly Ripa and Ryan backstage
KellyRipa/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Kelly, last year revealing the set is quite an ordeal and that nobody is allowed on unless they test negative, didn't need to worry about contracting coronavirus. Alongside Seacrest, the mom of three is all vaxxed-up, with today showing the six-feet-apart rules relaxed.

Kelly, looking beyond stylish in a skin-tight cream pencil skirt, blouse, and stiletto high heels, was seen gingerly approaching the desk she shares with American Idol host Ryan. The humor was up, but seemingly also a few real-life nerves.

Scroll For The Video!

"This seems awfully close," Kelly said as the crew laughed and she geared up to sit down next to Ryan. "I feel like....one of us should be wearing protection, the former sitcom star joked as she marked a line with her hand across the desk. 

A crew member was then heard saying that both Kelly and Ryan are vaccinated: "You're all good!!" Kelly then joked about the flattering lighting that means they don't look "420 years old." More photos after the video.

Fans Spot Something

Kell Ripa in hoodie and jeans
KellyRipa/Instagram

Fans, who don't miss a thing, are now calling out the series for making Kelly last week sit six feet apart from 1996-married husband Mark Consuelos, who was recently a guest on the show. "Last week her and Mark were socially distanced from each other and now its all okay. Lmao," one wrote.

"Funny how last week she had to be 6 ft apart from her own husband," another added, with a third seemingly very entertained by the overall vibe. More below.

'Forest Creature' Comment

A light-hearted fan, quickly topping the comments section, wrote: "Lol. They look like forest creatures checking out a news strange environment with hesitation! Lol."

Kelly and Ryan marked their return to the set in late 2020 and in full Hazmat suits and gloves. October of that year marked a moment of tension and worry for viewers as Seacrest took two days off, eventually revealing that he was awaiting the results of a COVID test. Kelly, meanwhile, has been celebrating finally ending 14 months of distance workouts.

