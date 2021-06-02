Kelly Ripa Uncomfortable While 'Awfully Close' To Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa is saying either she or Ryan Seacrest should be "wearing protection" as major changes on Live! With Kelly and Ryan bring her physically closer to her co-host. The 50-year-old talk show queen and her 46-year-old side-kick last year made headlines for ending 180 days of quarantine-set video-streaming - while the pair is back in the studio, they've been majorly social distancing, up until today. On Wednesday, the syndicated talk show shared pre-airing footage of Kelly and Ryan after having received their COVID vaccines, but not everyone was comfortable. Check it out below.