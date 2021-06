The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2020-21 NBA season with the goal of defending their throne and winning back-to-back NBA titles. However, after a strong start, the Lakers have struggled in the second half of the season, especially after their two best players, Anthony Davis and LeBron James, suffered injuries.

While the Lakers managed to reach the postseason, they are on the verge of suffering a first-round elimination at the hands of the Western Conference No. 2 seed Phoenix Suns.