OKC Thunder Could Dump Al Horford To Pelicans For Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe & Draft Picks

Oklahoma City Thunder center Al Horford is one of the veteran big men who are expected to be available on the trading block in the 2021 offseason. That should no longer surprise anyone as since the Philadelphia 76ers sent him to the Thunder, nobody expects Oklahoma City to be his permanent stop. With the Thunder currently in the middle of the rebuilding process, keeping a 34-year-old center doesn't make any sense.

However, finding a team that is willing to absorb Horford's contract would be a tough challenge for the Thunder in the 2021 offseason.