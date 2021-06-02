Trending Stories
TV

Henry Diaz: Body Found In Alligator-Infested Everglades Swamp Source For Investigation Discovery's 'The Perfect Murder' Season 3

Celebrities

Ayesha Curry Embraces Stretch Marks In Mexico Vacation Snaps

US Politics

Donald Trump Says He Will Be 'Reinstated' In August, Report Says

TV

Diane Holik, Patrick Anthony Russo: 'Dateline NBC'--'Erotic Horror' Fantasy Killer Was Texas Church Leader

TV

Tara Ord-Sidarovich: 'Dateline NBC' Features Florida Seaside Cold Case Murder By David McMannis, Phillip Barr

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

OKC Thunder Could Dump Al Horford To Pelicans For Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe & Draft Picks

Al Horford bringing down the ball
Gettyimages | Mitchell Leff
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Oklahoma City Thunder center Al Horford is one of the veteran big men who are expected to be available on the trading block in the 2021 offseason. That should no longer surprise anyone as since the Philadelphia 76ers sent him to the Thunder, nobody expects Oklahoma City to be his permanent stop. With the Thunder currently in the middle of the rebuilding process, keeping a 34-year-old center doesn't make any sense.

However, finding a team that is willing to absorb Horford's contract would be a tough challenge for the Thunder in the 2021 offseason.

Potential Trade Partner For Al Horford: New Orleans Pelicans

Al Horford trying to score against Jarrett Allen
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier

If the Thunder are still expecting to get something in return for Horford, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report suggested that they should give the New Orleans Pelicans' front office a call in the 2021 offseason. However, to persuade the Pelicans to give them some of their future draft assets for Horford, the Thunder should be willing to accept "some burdensome contracts."

In the proposed trade scenario by Bailey, the Pelicans would be sending Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2021 second-round pick to the Thunder in exchange for Horford.

Pelicans Add Experience And Floor Spacing

Al Horford shooting the ball from the perimeter
Gettyimages | Pool

Targeting an aging big man may not be an ideal move for the Pelicans. However, Bailey believes that swapping Adams for a floor-spacing center like Horford would help the Pelicans maximize Zion Williamson's potential on the court.

"The New Orleans offense soared to new heights when Williamson was given more playmaking responsibility, and maximizing that approach will probably require a more spread floor. Adams is great around the paint, but he also clogs it. Horford, on the other hand, could spend most offensive possessions at the three-point line."

Al Horford Boosts Pelicans' Performance On Both Ends

Horford's arrival in New Orleans could help the Pelicans improve their performance on both ends of the floor in the 2021-22 NBA season. Aside from being a legitimate three-point threat, he would also give them a reliable scorer under the basket, a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, and rim protector.

This season, the 34-year-old center averaged 14.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc, ESPN.

The Pelicans would also get some benefit from trading Bledsoe to the Thunder. With Bledsoe gone, they could give more playing time to young guards such as Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis Jr.

OKC Thunder Get More Future Draft Assets

Like what they did to Chris Paul last summer, the proposed trade deal would once again enable the Thunder to unload an aging veteran for future draft selections. The Thunder shouldn't mind not obtaining salary cap flexibility since their current focus is the development of their young players.

Also, though his deal has the same length as Horford, only $3.9 million of Bledsoe's $19.4 million salary is guaranteed in the 2022-23 NBA season. Meanwhile, compared to Horford, rerouting Adams to another team would be easier for the Thunder. He's not only seven years younger than Horford, but he's also on a much friendlier deal.

Latest Headlines

Warriors Should Strongly Consider Trading James Wiseman For Myles Turner, Per 'Bleacher Report'

June 2, 2021

D'Angelo Russell Could Be Traded To Knicks For Immanuel Quickley, Kevin Knox II & Two 1st-Rounders

June 2, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Fitness Hack In Sheer Dress With Coca-Cola

June 1, 2021

Bella Thorne Feeling 'Y2K' In Loud Boots Swim Look

June 1, 2021

Wednesday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Maxie's Performance Of A Lifetime Begins

June 1, 2021

Republicans Have Discovered Joe Biden's 'Superpower,' Columnist Says

June 1, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.