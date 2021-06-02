Warriors Should Strongly Consider Trading James Wiseman For Myles Turner, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Since he was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, rumors have been continuously swirling around James Wiseman and his future with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors have already denied that they are actively trading Wiseman, saying that they consider him part of their long-term future.

However, if they are serious about reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty, most believe that the Warriors should strongly consider using Wiseman as the main trade chip to land a more established center that would complement Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson this summer.