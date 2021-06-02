D'Angelo Russell Could Be Traded To Knicks For Immanuel Quickley, Kevin Knox II & Two 1st-Rounders

The New York Knicks are one of the most surprising teams in the 2020-21 NBA season. Despite having a roster mostly consisting of young players, the Knicks have managed to finish the regular season at the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 41-31 record. Regardless of the outcome of the 2021 Playoffs, the Knicks are expected to be more aggressive in building a roster that can legitimately contend for the NBA championship title next year.

Aside from having enough salary cap space to chase a max free agent, the Knicks also possess a plethora of interesting trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal this summer.