Kim Kardashian Models Tight Leggings And Shows Her Messy Suitcase

Kim Kardashian smiling close up
KimKardashian/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kim Kardashian today wasn't above showing that her unpacking situation is, like everyone else's, a bit messy. The 40-year-old reality star and makeup mogul's Tuesday Instagram update was a giant shout-out to clingy activewear, with the KKW Beauty founder also taking fans back to her blonde days. Posting throwbacks for her 225 million followers, the E! star drove fans wild opening in a skin-tight and earthy-toned dress, also taking no time to have fans begging her to ditch the brunette look. See why below.

Shouting Out Blonde Days

Kim Kardashian in long latex dress
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

Scroll for the photos. Kim, this year deemed "unrecognizable" after bleaching her eyebrows, was shouting out one of the many times she's been blonde. The mom of four, who has rocked the hue from ash to icy, was giving a nod to a roots-showing phase she sported back in 2018, posing indoors, on wood floors, and surrounded by piles of travel bric-a-brac and an open and rather messy suitcase.

Kicking off in a sleeveless and tight floor-length dress, Kim then upped the figure-flaunt with a swipe right.

See Her Suitcase Below

While look one showed a $470 maxi dress from celebrity-adored designer Rick Owens, plus Yeezy Python ankle boots retailing for over $500, the next seemed to show Kardashian predicting 2020 and 2021 trends. The Calabasas-based star was here in tight olive leggings and a crop top, better showing off the snazzy footwear as she posed showing her hair in a braid and while in profile.

"TB," Kim wrote, snagging over 2.1 million likes in nine hours. "Bring back the blonde," a popular comment read.

Scroll For More Photos

Kim Kardashian in leggings and heels
KimKardashian/Instagram

Pal Simon Huck replied: "Oh I miss the blonde," with WAGS  star Nicole Williams shouting out: "Bawwwwdy." The photos come as Kim continues to promote her SKIMS and KKW Beauty brands, this in the wake of her filing for divorce from 43-year-old husband Kanye West earlier this year. Together, the couple is parents to children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

While Kim has remained tight-lipped on the divorce reportedly seeing her keep the $60 million Hidden Hills mansion she once shared with West, the star has been speaking out.

Opening Up On Pandemic

Speaking toVogue earlier this year, Kardashian admitted the year has been tough.

"I think this year has been challenging for so many people but I also think that this year was a huge cleanse and just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things and that is a huge — I think awakening that some people had," she said. 

Kim is fresh from denying allegations that she contracted COVID after her 40th private island birthday bash this year.

