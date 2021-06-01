Kim Kardashian Models Tight Leggings And Shows Her Messy Suitcase

Kim Kardashian today wasn't above showing that her unpacking situation is, like everyone else's, a bit messy. The 40-year-old reality star and makeup mogul's Tuesday Instagram update was a giant shout-out to clingy activewear, with the KKW Beauty founder also taking fans back to her blonde days. Posting throwbacks for her 225 million followers, the E! star drove fans wild opening in a skin-tight and earthy-toned dress, also taking no time to have fans begging her to ditch the brunette look. See why below.