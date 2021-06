After months and months of waiting, Maxie's finally given birth and General Hospital spoilers hint that Wednesday's show will be a wild one. She managed to disrupt Peter's plan with the fake nurse, and she handed over baby Louise to Brook Lynn. Now, Peter and Maxie are coming face-to-face at General Hospital.

Throughout Tuesday's show, Peter had been growing furious over his inability to reach "Chloe" to get an update. Little does he know, Maxie took care of the fake nurse.