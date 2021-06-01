Kylie Jenner Debuts Bandana Top In Stylish Denim Extravaganza

Kylie Jenner is making the bandana-style tank top happen. The 23-year-old reality star and makeup mogul, never one to fail on the trend-setting, is fresh from adorable snaps with 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, ones bringing the Kylie Skin founder in a stylish and on-trend denim getup and shouting out summer festival vibes via bandana accents. Posting over Memorial Day weekend, the E! star sent out gen-z vibes via loose ripped jeans, also reminding her followers that the skinny pants trend is solidly out.