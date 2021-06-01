Miley Cyrus Now Available In Ice-Cream Form!

Anyone digging Miley Cyrus right now might want to check their freezer is working. The 28-year-old superstar singer today delighted her 133 million Instagram followers with the news that she's partnered up with ice-cream giant Magnum, and there's a #MileyInLayers already picking up speed as the "Prisoner" hit-maker makes her announcement. Posting on Tuesday, the popular blonde revealed her latest collab, and it's coming June 10, right in time for summer. See the video and fan response, plus photos below.