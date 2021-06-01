Miley Cyrus Now Available In Ice-Cream Form!

Trending Stories
Miley Cyrus smiles close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Anyone digging Miley Cyrus right now might want to check their freezer is working. The 28-year-old superstar singer today delighted her 133 million Instagram followers with the news that she's partnered up with ice-cream giant Magnum, and there's a #MileyInLayers already picking up speed as the "Prisoner" hit-maker makes her announcement. Posting on Tuesday, the popular blonde revealed her latest collab, and it's coming June 10, right in time for summer. See the video and fan response, plus photos below.

It's A Miley Cyrus Summer

Miley Cyrus in smiley tee
MileyCyrus/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Magnum, which has partnered up with stars including Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner in the past, has now snagged an arguably more major face. Former Hannah Montana star Miley's post today came with her sashaying around in a floor-length and checkered duster in black and white, also wearing chunky platform heels as the Magnum "Pleasure" logo appeared.

Announcing her post as a paid partnership, Miley quickly got fans pumped as she asked them to "Show Your Layers."

See The Video Below!

The "Slide Away" singer, fresh from announcing her headlining act at Summerfest 2021, took to her caption, writing: 

"Everything I touch turns to gold henny! #MileyInLayers, a collaboration with @Magnum ice cream!" and adding: "Put on your headphones. An 8D performance on June 10th is coming! Because Pleasure Has More Than One Layer."

Quick to leave two heart emoji was the official Magnum Instagram account, with the singer logging over 750,000 views in nine hours. "OMG!!!" one fan replied. Scroll for more photos after the video.

Making Her Magnum Statement

Miley Cyrus backstage selfie
MileyCyrus/Instagram

 

 

Speaking of her collab, the ex to Liam Hemsworth stated: "The greatest super-power we have is our individuality. As I've evolved as an artist, I've been able to explore the different layers of who I am and what brings me pleasure - whether I'm writing, in the studio, performing on stage for thousands of fans or wearing something that makes me feel empowered."

"I hope this campaign with Magnum ice cream inspires everyone to embrace their own layers and proudly go after whatever it is that brings them pleasure."

More snaps below.

Celeb Collab Era

While stars from Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to Jennifer Lopez build their own brands, there's still room galore for the collabs. The celebrity world now sees stars joining forces with major brands, from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion with clothing label Pretty Little Thing to Demi Lovato and sportswear giant Fabletics.

Miley continues to make headlines for seeing her music top charts - 2020-released album Plastic Hearts did just this - also last month seeing ex Cody Simpson break his silence on the former couple's 10-month relationship.

