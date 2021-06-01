Trending Stories
Kelly Ripa's Daughter Welcomes Grilling Season With Girl-Dad BBQ

Mark Consuelos and Lola at BBQ grill
MarkConsuelos/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa's 19-year-old daughter Lola Grace Consuelos is handling the grill with her dad Mark Consuelos in stunning new photos. The teen daughter to talk show queen Kelly and 1996-married husband Mark was all over her dad's Instagram on Tuesday, with Mark alerting his followers to "grilling season" and a special project he and Lola have signed up for. The CW actor shared his quality dad-and-daughter time, also introducing the #GirlDadGrillDad as he generously partnered up with Grill Mates to donate meals. Check it out below.

Bring On Summer!

Lola and dad Mark at BBQ grill
MarkConsuelos/Instagram

Scroll for both photos. Lola, who tends to make headlines for getting grossed-out by her parents flirting on Instagram, is now back in the news for being daddy's favorite (well, only) girl. The NYU student appeared in two photos as Spanish-born Mark shared an outdoor and terrace grill session, one likely snapped at his and Kelly's $27 million NYC townhouse.

The happy photos showed Mark and Lola twinning in black t-shirts with the mentioned hashtags - Lola also wore acid-wash and boyfriend jeans, while dad Mark went snappy in khaki pants.

Scroll For More Photos

Peeping their luxurious grill adorned with healthy zucchini, peppers, and red onions, the smiling two-some sent out major BBQ energy, with a swipe right showing a hugging moment and Lola brandishing some mean tongs up in the air.

A caption from Mark announced what's going on: "It's grilling season! And I’m so excited to have @theyoungestyung help me kick off a month of #FathersDay celebrations full of delicious food and giving back," he began, adding that he's challenging others to give it a go. More photos below.

See Lola And Kelly Below

Tagging others to get the challenge going, Consuelos continued: "We are challenging fathers, father-figures and the daughters, and young women in their lives, to spend time together by the grill to help us fight food insecurity."

"Just combine a little flame and flavor, take a selfie and use #GirlDadGrillDad. Grill Mates and I are DONATING 1.5 MILLION MEALS on behalf of all you grilling girl dads and daughters to @Feeding America."

Also encouraged was twinning "like us" in the merch - again, all proceeds go to Feeding America. See Kelly and Lola below.

 

Gushing Over Daughter

Kelly Ripa and Lola in prom outfits
KellyRipa/Instagram

In 2020, the entire Ripa/Consuelos family was profiled by People, affording dad Mark a chance to speak out on his aspiring singer daughter. The dad of three revealed: “As overprotective as I thought I would be when she was born and I was holding her in my arms, I’ve mellowed a bit," adding: "Because I’m really aware of what a good head on her shoulders she has.”

Kelly and Mark, fresh from celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary, are also parents to sons Joaquin and Michael.

