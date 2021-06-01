Kim Kardashian's Outfit Deemed Inappropriate In Grandma Photo

Kim Kardashian is getting told she shouldn't be hanging around in a bikini while with her 87-year-old grandmother. The 40-year-old reality star and makeup mogul sent out sweet vibes and a rare photo of herself with Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon recently, but fans were quick to criticize the SKIMS founder over her look. Posting for her 225 million Instagram followers, the E! star showed off her swimwear style as she posed with MJ - precisely what got fans heated up in the comments section. Check it out below.