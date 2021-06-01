Kim Kardashian's Outfit Deemed Inappropriate In Grandma Photo

Also in dark shades and with her long hair down, Kim had tenderly placed an arm on her grandma's shoulder, taking to her caption and writing: "My cutie MJ."

While the post sits at over 3.2 million likes, the comments section is now topped by a fan criticizing the mom of four for her wardrobe choice. "How you be dressed like that in front of your granny," they wrote, with over 650 others liking the reply.

"Exactly: how can u be dressed lyk dat in front of your Grandma," another wrote. More photos below.