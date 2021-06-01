Trending Stories
Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Celebrates Memorial Day In Mint-Green Bikini On Yacht

Celebrities

Ayesha Curry Embraces Stretch Marks In Mexico Vacation Snaps

Celebrities

Draya Michele Reveals Weight During Summer Fashion Showoff

Celebrities

Amelia Hamlin Jazzes Up Summer Bikini With Fall Flannel Twist

Celebrities

Emily Ratajkowski Shares Double Breastfeeding Session With Weekend Spaghetti

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Kim Kardashian's Outfit Deemed Inappropriate In Grandma Photo

Kim Kardashian in latex dress
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kim Kardashian is getting told she shouldn't be hanging around in a bikini while with her 87-year-old grandmother. The 40-year-old reality star and makeup mogul sent out sweet vibes and a rare photo of herself with Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon recently, but fans were quick to criticize the SKIMS founder over her look. Posting for her 225 million Instagram followers, the E! star showed off her swimwear style as she posed with MJ - precisely what got fans heated up in the comments section. Check it out below.

Cute Moment With 'Cutie' Grandma

Kim Kardashian selfie with grandma
KimKardashian/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. MJ, who occasionally shows her face on 2007-commenced series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, is now Calabasas-based after living in San Diego, CA for years. "Momager" Kris Jenner wanted her mom closer to the family, and the results were visible as MJ enjoyed a little hangout with Kim five days ago.

The photo, indoors, showed Kim standing in her luxurious home and with MJ seated next to her. MJ was rocking a lacy and loose white shirt and hat while Kim made a statement in a black two-piece.

Scroll For The Photo

Also in dark shades and with her long hair down, Kim had tenderly placed an arm on her grandma's shoulder, taking to her caption and writing: "My cutie MJ."

While the post sits at over 3.2 million likes, the comments section is now topped by a fan criticizing the mom of four for her wardrobe choice. "How you be dressed like that in front of your granny," they wrote, with over 650 others liking the reply. 

"Exactly: how can u be dressed lyk dat in front of your Grandma," another wrote. More photos below.

Fans Say Calm Down

Kim Kardashian smiles in jeans
KimKardashian/Instagram

One user pointed out that it was "only a bikini" and that everyone should calm down. Another, pointing out that Kardashian likely has no time for trolls, added: "Opinions are free otherwise she would turn off the comments."

Others, however, voiced how their own family members might react in a similar setup. "I was thinking the same thing my granny would fuss me out," one replied. Kim also wound up getting criticized for alleged Photoshop in a comment gaining over 200 likes. More below.

Big MJ Love

Kris Jenner and her mother at a table
KrisJenner/Instagram

MJ, a two-time cancer survivor, continues to prove she's a force to be reckoned with. Fans are likely familiar with a humorous episode of the family's hit show, one seeing MJ challenge 38-year-old Scott Disick over the name of his Talentless clothing brand. MJ, who owns her San Diego home and has a Calabasas one, was mentioned by 65-year-old Kris after the move, with Jenner saying:

"This is why I wanted her up here in Calabasas so I can pop in and see if she's okay."

Latest Headlines

Ayesha Curry Embraces Stretch Marks In Mexico Vacation Snaps

May 31, 2021

Draya Michele Reveals Weight During Summer Fashion Showoff

May 31, 2021

Nicole Scherzinger Adds Unexpected Detail To Bold Tangerine Outfit

May 31, 2021

Emily Ratajkowski Shares Double Breastfeeding Session With Weekend Spaghetti

May 31, 2021

Amelia Hamlin Jazzes Up Summer Bikini With Fall Flannel Twist

May 31, 2021

Democrats Plan To Target Marjorie Taylor Greene Ahead Of Midterms, Report Says

May 31, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.