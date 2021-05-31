Ayesha Curry Embraces Stretch Marks In Mexico Vacation Snaps

Ayesha Curry is celebrating all things "sunshine" in a long list of current appreciations, ones that included the 31-year-old listing "stretch marks." The cookbook queen and wife to NBA star Steph Curry is now making headlines for embracing her body after welcoming three kids, with the sun-drenched Instagram photos also showing off her luxury vacation perks as she soaks up the sun with her husband of ten years. Posting over Memorial Day weekend, Canadian-born Ayesha stunned fans, many of whom couldn't see the stretch marks mentioned.