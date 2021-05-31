Ayesha Curry Embraces Stretch Marks In Mexico Vacation Snaps

Scroll for the photos. They come not long after Ayesha celebrated ten years of marriage to Golden State Warriors player Steph. Together, the couple is parents to children Riley, Ryan, and Canon. The media personality's snaps came with her bikini-clad for a little alcohol as she shouted out vodka and margaritas, with the photos also bringing in 32-year-old Steph chilling at a laptop on an outdoor terrace.

The pool vibes were strong as Ayesha was seen splashing about, with a total three swim looks modeled.