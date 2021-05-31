Draya Michele Reveals Weight During Summer Fashion Showoff

Draya Michele today didn't hide a thing. The 36-year-old reality star and serial entrepreneur was today happy to share the figure on the scale as she updated for her 8.3 million Instagram followers, with photos also shouting out the Mint Swim founder's bang-on summer style. Draya, who has made headlines for revealing her weight in the past, might have gained two pounds since her 2020 reveal, but the super-fit star wasn't showing more than an ounce. Draya also earned some $$$ from the post. See how below.