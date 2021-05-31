Trending Stories
Draya Michele Reveals Weight During Summer Fashion Showoff

Draya Michele close up
Gettyimages | Charley Gallay
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Draya Michele today didn't hide a thing. The 36-year-old reality star and serial entrepreneur was today happy to share the figure on the scale as she updated for her 8.3 million Instagram followers, with photos also shouting out the Mint Swim founder's bang-on summer style. Draya, who has made headlines for revealing her weight in the past, might have gained two pounds since her 2020 reveal, but the super-fit star wasn't showing more than an ounce. Draya also earned some $$$ from the post. See how below.

Happy To Share

Draya Michele in ripped jeans and top
DrayaMichele/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. In August of last year, the Basketball Wives LA alum took to Instagram to reveal she was 128 pounds. Posting today, the ex to Orlando Scandrick sent out sun-drenched and summer-ready vibes, posing amid concrete and with an edgy street energy and all-caramel outfit.

Big-time channeling the pandemic's matching co-ords trend, Draya showed off her gym-honed body in lace-up tan shorts, pairing them with an oversized casual jacket, all cropped for a bit of a belly flash.

See The Photos Below

The 8 Other Reasons jewelry partner, who also boasts a collab with clothing brand Oh Polly, was today shouting out her trusty side-gig partner Pretty Little Thing. The affordable clothing brand, which boasts collabs with model Jordyn Woods and rapper Doja Cat, continues to rely on mega and micro influencers across Instagram.

Rocking massive hoop earrings, kitten heels, and a long brown braid, Draya wrote: "5'5 130" as she tagged PLT. Swipe below for the full gallery - scroll for more photos.

Scroll For Her Food Reveal

Draya Michele in Nike gear
DrayaMichele/Instagram

Back in August 2020, Draya had admitted to some pandemic weight gain, this as she influenced for fancy scales that even show body fat and bone percentage. I'M MOSTLY CONCERNED WITH MY BODY FAT PERCENTAGE," Draya wrote, adding: "I GAINED LIKE 6LBS OF MUSCLE DURING RONA."

The workouts haven't stopped for Draya, though, who trains with actress Ariel Winter's trainer, MackFit. The McDonald's lover is also regualrly spotted at singer Christina Milian's Beignet Box donut truck. See her food reveal below.

Opening Up On Food

Draya, who has made headlines for her "kinda" healthy salmon, one that came with plenty of butter, has opened up on food.

“I try to cook as much as I can and I don’t necessarily cook healthy, but I use very small portions to keep the calories at bay,” she told Fashion Bomb Daily. “I love soda……but my skin and body [don’t]. I’m a cheater about once a week.”

Draya spent much of the pandemic on a "military diet," then breaking it for her Xmas McD pies.

