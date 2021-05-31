Nicole Scherzinger was all about the small details over the weekend, posting in a stunning, somewhat-daring, and satin orange getup as she threw out major pantsuit vibes. The 42-year-old pop star and reality judge was reminding her Instagram followers that the power suit and no-shirt finish isn't just for the likes of Khloe Kardashian, with both a photo or video of the "Buttons" hit-maker highlighting her look. Posting for her 4.9 million followers, Nicole went tangerine dream, and she even shouted out Justin Bieber. Check it out below.