Nicole Scherzinger Adds Unexpected Detail To Bold Tangerine Outfit

NicoleScherzinger/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Nicole Scherzinger was all about the small details over the weekend, posting in a stunning, somewhat-daring, and satin orange getup as she threw out major pantsuit vibes. The 42-year-old pop star and reality judge was reminding her Instagram followers that the power suit and no-shirt finish isn't just for the likes of Khloe Kardashian, with both a photo or video of the "Buttons" hit-maker highlighting her look. Posting for her 4.9 million followers, Nicole went tangerine dream, and she even shouted out Justin Bieber. Check it out below.

Always A Fashionable Finish

Scroll for the photo and video. Nicole, who has been making headlines for being a little late with TikTok trends - she just posted her "Buss It" challenge - was proving she's right on the money when it comes to fashion ones. 

The Hawaii-born star, stunning fans from an indoor hallway and in the silkiest of satin blazers-and-pants, looked a million bucks as she posed with a deep gaze and flawless long hair, also injecting some bling into her look. The tailored and plunging pantsuit, with silver studding, was just the start.

Scroll For The Video

Nicole Scherzinger in pantsuit
NicoleScherzinger/Instagram

Nicole had gone conventional with a glittery and likely-pricey necklace, but the star afforded more discreet accents as she showed off tiny and barely-visible chains hanging all around her neckline and onto her chest. A fun caption took the form of a peach emoji, and this girl is consistent. Quick to follow was a video of the outfit, with Scherzinger writing:

"I get my light right from the source." The quote is, of course, a direct one from Canadian singer Justin Bieber's "Peaches" track. More photos after the video.

Fans React

Nicole's followers, this year trashing her as they deemed her self-obsessed in a carousel of nature-embracing swimwear snaps, sent her all the love in the world. One told the star that "Orange Is The New Black," with another writing: "Orange is your color! Fabulous!"

Nicole, who has been spending much of the pandemic out in her home state of Hawaii, has also been making headlines for bringing in boyfriend Thom Evans in all things Instagram. There have even been engagement rumors. 

'Serious' With Rugby Player Boyfriend

Nicole Scherzinger and boyfriend at an event
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer

Nicole, who met Thom on the set of The X Factor, makes no secret of her super-solid relationship with the Scot. Sources have been saying he might be the one, witn an August 2020 one reporting: “Nicole and Thom got very serious very quickly,” adding: “They are infatuated with each other and complement one another well. They’re super cute and have a blast together. Nicole feels very lucky to have found Thom.”

Nicole has also been making headlines for her new "Bingo" single with Luis Fonsi.

