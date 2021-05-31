Trending Stories
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Double Breastfeeding Session With Weekend Spaghetti

Emily Ratajkowski close up
Shutterstock | 842245
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Emily Ratajkowski is embracing her new motherhood and even making it a double deal with another mom as she shares a spaghetti-filled weekend with her newborn son. The 29-year-old supermodel and Inamorata founder, who welcomed son Sylvester Apollo Bear in March 2021, was all smiles for another breastfeeding Instagram update yesterday, one that came as "recent tings" and with the London-born star showcasing her outfits, interiors, and food. Posting on Sunday, EmRata had partnered up with Loops Beauty, but the post wasn't showing much face care. See it below.

Taking Care Of Baby Sly

Emily Ratajkowski cradles son
EmilyRatajkowski/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Emily welcomed her son with 2018-married husband Sebastian Bear Mc-Clard following a high-profile pregnancy announced via a Vogue cover and seeing the "Blurred Lines" star state she'd allow her child to pick its own gender. Emily welcomed a boy, one who looked very cozy and very happy as he was nursed by his adoring mother.

The post opened with Emily showing off a white and sleeveless sundress as she posed in an empty, wood-floored room, but there was baby action to come.

See Her Spaghetti Below!

Emily Ratajkowski and friend nursing
EmilyRatajkowski/Instagram

The mom of one, who was enjoying a mothers-and-babies moment with Caitlin King, was seen on the left, holding Sly up and nursing him as she wore a super-stylish, fuzzy, and sheepskin jacket, with King seen in twinning cream as both mothers showed milk from the breast is best. 

Also included was a photo of Emily and Sebastian's dog Colombo, plus the star posing in jeans and a cropped white tank while holding up signs to promote Loops.A mouth-watering plate of spaghetti with sauce was also shared.

Scroll For More Photos

Plates of spaghetti
EmilyRatajkowski/Instagram

A heart-warming photo also showed a personalized necklace Emily owns, one that has both "Sylvester" and "SLY" on it, with the final slide showing a video of her bouncing her baby up and down in a daylit room.

Emily had announced the birth on Instagram, writing: "Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."

Fans today called it a "very cool post," with Emily snagging over 350,000 likes. More below.

Strong Views

While pregnant, Emily revealed her progressive views on gender, ones that made major headlines as she revealed: "When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then." 

Emily continues to wow fans with her figure after giving birth, this as she continues to promote her 2017-founded swim and clothing line.

