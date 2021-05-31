Emily Ratajkowski Shares Double Breastfeeding Session With Weekend Spaghetti

Emily Ratajkowski is embracing her new motherhood and even making it a double deal with another mom as she shares a spaghetti-filled weekend with her newborn son. The 29-year-old supermodel and Inamorata founder, who welcomed son Sylvester Apollo Bear in March 2021, was all smiles for another breastfeeding Instagram update yesterday, one that came as "recent tings" and with the London-born star showcasing her outfits, interiors, and food. Posting on Sunday, EmRata had partnered up with Loops Beauty, but the post wasn't showing much face care. See it below.