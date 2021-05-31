Amelia Hamlin Jazzes Up Summer Bikini With Fall Flannel Twist

Amelia Gray Hamlin is making it a Hot Girl Summer, with a twist. The 19-year-old model and daughter to Bravo face Lisa Rinna was big-time upping the bikini action on her Instagram this weekend, but the rising fashionista always brings a little something extra to the table. Posting over Memorial Day weekend and even earning herself some cash in the process, the teen sensation sent out summer-ready vibes with a winter-ready finish. The girlfriend to 38-year-old Scott Disick isn't just a headline-maker for her famous boyfriend.