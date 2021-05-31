Trending Stories
Amelia Hamlin Jazzes Up Summer Bikini With Fall Flannel Twist

Amelia close up
Gettyimages | Jean Baptiste Lacroix
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Amelia Gray Hamlin is making it a Hot Girl Summer, with a twist. The 19-year-old model and daughter to Bravo face Lisa Rinna was big-time upping the bikini action on her Instagram this weekend, but the rising fashionista always brings a little something extra to the table. Posting over Memorial Day weekend and even earning herself some cash in the process, the teen sensation sent out summer-ready vibes with a winter-ready finish. The girlfriend to 38-year-old Scott Disick isn't just a headline-maker for her famous boyfriend.

Bikini, But Make It Cozy

Amelia Hamlin in kitchen sweats
AmeliaHamlin/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come as Amelia continues to front media outlets for dating Keeping Up With The Kardashians face Disick, a man nearly 20 years her senior. The model's Saturday post came as a double one, showing off the beach perks of her L.A. location and one super-stylish look that also comes affordable.

The shots, shouting out clothing brand Boohoo, one also influenced for by British model Demi Rose, showed Amelia posing glamorously on decking overlooking a stunning beach.

See The Photos Below!

Hamlin, who comes as Lisa's second daughter following eldest and fellow model Delilah-Belle, showed off rock-hard and sculpted ads as she posed in a super-cute black bikini, one the star paired with a purple and white flannel shirt for a super-casual and super-edgy finish. The snaps, shared with Amelia's 899,000 followers, also featured chic espadrille-style sandals as Amelia flaunted her toned legs, with the brunette writing:

"Who said flannels are for fall? @boohoo." Swipe below for both snaps - scroll for more photos. 

Headlines All About This Guy

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick by oceans
AmeliaHamlin/Instagram

Amelia first made headlines with Scott Disick last year, having since gone Instagram-official with the Talentless founder and baby daddy to 42-year-old Kourtney Kardashian. Hamlin is fresh from celebrating Scott turning 38, with the dad of three's birthday party attended by both his current girlfriend and ex Kourtney.

"Happy birthday my love. you light up my life, and make my world better. i can’t imagine what i would do without you. thank you for being you," Amelia captioned a giant birthday post. More photos below.

Gushing Over Scott Disick

Amelia added: "The most caring, loving, special person on this planet. i’m so lucky. i’m so blessed to have met you. i love you." Hamlin did, however, disable comments. She's been receiving plenty amid her new relationship, although Scott is said to be unfussed.

"All that matters to him is what his inner circle thinks. His friends and loved ones are fine with it and his kids really like Amelia so that’s what counts to him. The rest of it is just noise," a source told Hollywood Life.

