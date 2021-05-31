Trending Stories
Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Celebrates Memorial Day In Mint-Green Bikini On Yacht

Celebrities

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

US Politics

Donald Trump's Empire Is Being Probed Like A 'Mafia Family,' Report Says

US Politics

Sidney Powell Mocked For Claiming Trump 'Can Simply Be Reinstated' As President

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Celebrates Bikini Wardrobe Malfunction With Live Snake

Democrats Plan To Target Marjorie Taylor Greene Ahead Of Midterms, Report Says

Marjorie Taylor Green speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Democrats are planning on making Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene their primary target ahead of the midterm elections, The Hill reported.

According to columnist Tal Axelrod, the Democratic Party will use Greene as a means of painting the Republican Party as a coalition of conspiracy theorists.

The reporting comes in the wake of Greene's controversial comparison of coronavirus rules to the Holocaust.

As The Inquisitr reported, the remarks forced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to condemn Greene after days of backlash for his lack of action.

Greene Is Replacing Donald Trump

Green appears to be replacing former President Donald Trump as the Democratic Party's primary enemy.

“I think that she is providing a huge opportunity in the absence of Trump to be a sticking point and a foil for Democrats in campaigns,” said Democratic pollster Molly Murphy.

According to the pollster, Greene's beliefs are a "walking depiction" of the direction of the modern GOP.

"And I think Democrats would be wise to invoke her and where she is trying to take that party.”

Democrats Are Also Focusing On Joe Biden's Efforts

Joe Biden in front of an American flag.
Gettyimages | Pool

Along with a focus on Greene, Democrats are allegedly planning to focus on President Joe Biden's legislative efforts.

According to Axelrod, the party will highlight the coronavirus relief package, as well as proposals for   infrastructure spending and expansion of the social safety net.

"But House operatives are also planning to highlight controversial remarks Greene has made as well as Republicans’ reluctance to issue any kind of formal punishment against her in Congress," he wrote.

The two-pronged approach comes as the Democrats hold the House of Representatives by one of the narrowest majorities in recent history.

Greene Could Make A Play For The White House

Amid the controversy, speculation suggests that Greene could make a play for the White House.

As The Inquisitr reported, columnist Jon Skolnik predicted that Greene could run on a 2024 presidential ticket alongside Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is reportedly eyeing a bid for the Oval Office.

"If Trump doesn’t run, I’m sure I could defeat whatever remains of Joe Biden by 2024," he told The New York Post.

Both Greene and Gaetz echo Trump's approach to politics. In particular, they spend ample time taking aim at their enemies and appear to thrive off of controversy.

Greene Has Remained Defiant Amid Criticism

Despite a significant backlash for her Holocaust comparison, Greene doubled down on her remarks in a subsequent statement and turned the tables on the Democratic Party.

“Their attempts to shame, ostracize, and brand Americans who choose not to get vaccinated or wear a mask are reminiscent of the great tyrants of history who did the same to those who would not comply,” he said.

“I'm sorry some of my words make people uncomfortable, but this is what the American left is all about.”

Latest Headlines

Savannah Chrisley Celebrates Memorial Day In Mint-Green Bikini On Yacht

May 31, 2021

Donald Trump's Empire Is Being Probed Like A 'Mafia Family,' Report Says

May 31, 2021

Kelly Ripa Admits She's 'Sore' In Patterned 'Live' Look

May 31, 2021

Warriors Could Get Jimmy Butler For James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

May 31, 2021

Jessie James Decker Shares Breathtaking Throwback Of Greece Holiday With Husband Eric Decker

May 31, 2021

Rebel Wilson Hits The Beach, Declares 'I Wanna Move To Florida'

May 31, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.