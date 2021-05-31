Democrats Plan To Target Marjorie Taylor Greene Ahead Of Midterms, Report Says

Democrats are planning on making Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene their primary target ahead of the midterm elections, The Hill reported.

According to columnist Tal Axelrod, the Democratic Party will use Greene as a means of painting the Republican Party as a coalition of conspiracy theorists.

The reporting comes in the wake of Greene's controversial comparison of coronavirus rules to the Holocaust.

As The Inquisitr reported, the remarks forced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to condemn Greene after days of backlash for his lack of action.