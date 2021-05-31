Kelly Ripa Admits She's 'Sore' In Patterned 'Live' Look

Scroll for the video. It comes as Ripa makes headlines for just about every aspect of her life. Alongside seeing the show she's hosted since 2001 be nominated for an Emmy, the mom of three has been in the news for celebrating 25 years of marriage with actor husband Mark Consuelos, plus ending 14 months of video workouts by finally reuniting in-person with trainer Anna Kaiser.

Not revealing why she was "sore," Kelly was seen approaching the desk as Ryan welcomed viewers.