Kelly Ripa Admits She's 'Sore' In Patterned 'Live' Look

Kelly Ripa has suffered a bit of a "sore" moment, and it happened while the cameras were rolling. The 50-year-old talk show queen today appeared in a new video shared by Live! With Kelly and Ryan - joined by 46-year-old co-host Ryan Seacrest, the bubbly blonde was filmed gearing up for the live moment, settling herself into the talk show's desk, but not without a little mis-hap. Kelly, who has been making headlines for her grueling workouts and washboard abs, admitted that she was "sore." See it below.