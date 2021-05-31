Trending Stories
Kelly Ripa Admits She's 'Sore' In Patterned 'Live' Look

Kelly Ripa smiling on set
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa has suffered a bit of a "sore" moment, and it happened while the cameras were rolling. The 50-year-old talk show queen today appeared in a new video shared by Live! With Kelly and Ryan - joined by 46-year-old co-host Ryan Seacrest, the bubbly blonde was filmed gearing up for the live moment, settling herself into the talk show's desk, but not without a little mis-hap. Kelly, who has been making headlines for her grueling workouts and washboard abs, admitted that she was "sore." See it below.

A Case Of The Sores

Kelly Ripa in sweater and jeans
KellyRipa/Instagram

Scroll for the video. It comes as Ripa makes headlines for just about every aspect of her life. Alongside seeing the show she's hosted since 2001 be nominated for an Emmy, the mom of three has been in the news for celebrating 25 years of marriage with actor husband Mark Consuelos, plus ending 14 months of video workouts by finally reuniting in-person with trainer Anna Kaiser.

Not revealing why she was "sore," Kelly was seen approaching the desk as Ryan welcomed viewers.

See The Confess Video Below!

The former sitcom star, effortlessly stylish as usual, had gone for an upbeat and multicolor patterned dress, one showing off her famous pint-sized frame. Kelly jumped up onto the high stools to join Ryan, with a brief moment seeing the American Idol host wonder if Kelly was ok.

"I'm sore...I'm sore, I'm sore," Kelly replied, easing herself to a more-comfortable position on the chair. "Tune in now!" the series wrote, adding: "Happy Memorial Day." Scroll for more photos and Kelly's abs after the video.

Reasons For Being 'Sore'?

Kelly Ripa in the gym
KellyRipa/Instagram

Kelly made May headlines for showcasing her teenage-like and super-fit figure as she stretched out on her back while in little shorts, leg-warmer socks, and sneakers, excitedly announcing that she can finally resume her in-person workouts after the pandemic had left her with Zoom-only. "First time in person in 14 months!" the star captioned her shot, one seeing her back in Anna's studio.

Kelly had joked that her bedroom had become her "gym" as she delivered powerful squats with weights. More below.

Working The 'Peter Pan' Body

Kelly, known as much for her sense of humor as her personality and gorgeous looks, had opened up on her exercise back in 2019, a year that saw the Persona Nutrition spokesperson call her body a "Peter Pan" one.

Revealing a love of SoulCycle and walks in Central Park, Kelly stated: "I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do."

