Country singer, cookbook author and Kittenish founder Jessie James Decker thrilled her 3.6 million Instagram followers with one of her latest shares, a throwback snap to when she and husband Eric Decker were spending some time in Greece. She didn't specify the location the photo was taken, instead simply including the name of the country in the geotag of the post.

The duo were positioned on the same side of a small square table covered with various cutlery and plates, on what appeared to be an outdoor terrace with an incredible view.