Warriors Could Get Jimmy Butler For James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Jimmy Butler trying to find an open teammate
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Despite missing the playoffs for the second straight year, the Golden State Warriors still don't have any plan of undergoing a full-scale rebuild in the 2021 offseason. With the presence of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green on their team, the Warriors remain optimistic that they still have what it takes to legitimately contend for an NBA title.

However, in order to have a realistic chance of reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty, the Warriors must be aware that they still need to make major roster upgrades this summer.

Potential Trade Target - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler screams after Heat win the game
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

The Warriors may be buried deep in the luxury tax hell, but they currently have a plethora of interesting trade assets to engage in a blockbuster deal in the 2021 offseason. According to Tony Pesta of Fansided's Blue Man Hoop, one of the most intriguing trade targets for the Warriors is All-Star small forward Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat.

After being swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have started to swirl around Butler and his future with the Heat. If they don't have any plan of improving his supporting cast, some people believe that Butler may consider finding his way out of Miami this summer.

The Hypothetical Blockbuster Trade

James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins double-teaming Domantas Sabonis
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

If Butler becomes available on the trading block, the Warriors should make the effort to bring him to Golden State. In his article, Pesta came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea on how the Warriors would be able to acquire Butler from the Heat this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would send a package that includes James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 first-round pick, and Golden State's 2021 first-round pick to the Heat in exchange for Butler and Andre Iguodala.

Jimmy Butler Fulfills GSW's Dream Of Adding Fourth Star

The cost of bringing Butler to Golden State would definitely be high, but it's the only way the Warriors can convince the Heat to make a deal. Butler would be an incredible acquisition for the Warriors as it would allow them to fulfill their dream of adding a fourth superstar to their roster. Though he's not a great three-point shooter, his arrival in Bay Area would bring a significant improvement with the Warriors' performance on both ends of the floor.

He would give them another prolific scorer, a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, and lockdown defender. This season, he averaged 21.5 points, 6,9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 49.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Jimmy Butler Would Welcome A Trade To Warriors

If the Heat don't show him a clear path to title contention, it's hard to see Butler passing on the opportneed to make huge adjustments with his game to make himself fit within Coach Steve Kerr's system, joining forces with Curry, Thompson, and Green in Golden State would give him a realistic chance of returning to the NBA Finals and capturing his first NBA championship.

If Butler, Curry, Thompson, and Green build good chemistry, the Warriors could form another superteam that could beat any title contender in a best-of-seven series.

